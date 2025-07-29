Tenders invited for Phase-1 Vijayawada metro rail project

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (APMRCL) has floated an international e-procurement tender for the construction of Phase-1 of the Vijayawada Metro Rail project.

Marking a significant milestone in the city’s long-awaited metro journey, the project covers a total of 38.40 km across two corridors.

In a tender notice issued on Monday, APMRCL Managing Director NP Ramakrishna Reddy stated that the corporation is inviting open online tenders through international competitive bidding under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) model.

The scope of work includes engineering, design, and construction of the metro viaduct, a 4.7-km double-decker flyover-cum-metro viaduct, one underground metro station, and 32 elevated stations.

According to APMRCL, Corridor-1 will run from Pandit Nehru Bus Stand (PNBS) to Gannavaram Bus Stand along NH-16, covering major commercial zones.

Corridor-2 will stretch from the Bus Station to Penamaluru, connecting residential clusters and eastern suburbs.

The Vijayawada metro project aims to reduce traffic congestion, cut vehicular pollution, and provide fast, affordable urban transit to the growing population of the city. Spain-based TYPSA Consultancy has been appointed to oversee design, technical support, and project supervision.

Corridor-1 will also feature a 4-lane flyover integrated with the metro structure, making it one of the first such urban infrastructure initiatives in the State.

Interested contractors can download the tender documents and submit bids through the Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited website (https://amrc.ap.gov.in) or the State procurement portal (https://apeprocurement.gov.in).

The metro project is expected to usher in a new era of sustainable public transport in the Vijayawada metropolitan region.