Vijayawada city gears up for 11-day grand Dasara celebrations

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha and Vijayawada City Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhar Babu stated that devotees will be given top priority during the upcoming Dasara festivities at Sri Kanaka Durga temple on Indrakeeladri, with preparations already underway to ensure a smooth and memorable experience.

“Taking inspiration from last year’s successful celebrations, we are integrating technology and AI tools to enhance the overall experience for devotees,” they said.

The 11-day Dasara fete is scheduled to begin from September 22 to October 2. The first coordination meeting was held at the Collectorate on Tuesday, where officials discussed arrangements for special pujas, alankarams, queue lines, barricading, online and spot booking counters, sanitation, water supply, showers at ghats, parking, passes, and the security system.

Addressing the media, Collector Lakshmisha said around 1 lakh devotees are expected to visit daily, with the number rising to 1.5 lakh on Moola Nakshatram. A 24x7 Command Control Centre will monitor the rush.

Special arrangements will be made for devotees participating in events like Laksha Kumkumarchana and Chandi Homam. Focus will be laid on queue lines, distribution of Laddu Prasadam, Annaprasadam, drinking water, and sanitation. He instructed departments to complete all arrangements by September 20.

Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu said strict measures will be implemented to prevent inconvenience to pilgrims.

“Last year, we had only three or four drones. This year, 42 drones and about 5,000 CCTV cameras in the Vijayawada Commissionerate will be used for surveillance,” he said. Traffic and parking management is also being prioritised.

The CP added that coordination meetings and field visits will be held over the next 50 days to ensure the success of the festival in a spiritually vibrant atmosphere.

Temple EO VK Seena Naik said the Navaratri celebrations of Goddess Kanaka Durga will be organised in a grand manner. Joint Collector S Ilakkiya and others were present.