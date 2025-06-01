Retired teacher arrested for molesting minor girl in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A retired government school teacher was arrested by Inaguduru police on Saturday for allegedly molesting a minor girl.

The accused, TN Devendra Rao (70), also known as Natra/ Master, was taken Into custody under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)Act. Police said that the girl had been attending tuition at his home, where he promised financial help to her family and later tried to molest her.

Distressed by his actions, the girl attempted suicide but was rescued by her parents.

Based on their complaint, a case was registered and Rao was produced in court which remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody Condemning the incident, Andhra Pradesh Mahla Commission chairperson Rayapati Shallaja called the act shocking and inhumane and demanded strict action against the accused.