Vijayawada

Retired teacher arrested for molesting minor girl in Vijayawada

The accused, TN Devendra Rao (70), also known as Natra/ Master, was taken Into custody under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)Act.
An Indian tourist has been jailed for three months in Singapore for molesting a 12-year-old girl at a swimming complex and sending her inappropriate messages.
An Indian tourist has been jailed for three months in Singapore for molesting a 12-year-old girl at a swimming complex and sending her inappropriate messages.(File Photo | ANI)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: A retired government school teacher was arrested by Inaguduru police on Saturday for allegedly molesting a minor girl.

The accused, TN Devendra Rao (70), also known as Natra/ Master, was taken Into custody under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)Act. Police said that the girl had been attending tuition at his home, where he promised financial help to her family and later tried to molest her.

Distressed by his actions, the girl attempted suicide but was rescued by her parents.

Based on their complaint, a case was registered and Rao was produced in court which remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody Condemning the incident, Andhra Pradesh Mahla Commission chairperson Rayapati Shallaja called the act shocking and inhumane and demanded strict action against the accused.

molesting minor
Retired teacher

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com