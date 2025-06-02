Enforcement of helmet rule nets Rs 2.28 crore in Andhra's NTR

VIJAYAWADA: In a sustained crackdown on traffic violations, the NTR district police collected Rs 2.28 crore in fines over the past five months, from January 1 to May 31, as part of a rigorous road safety drive. The intensified enforcement followed directives from Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, who urged strict implementation of the helmet rule for two-wheeler riders.

Citing alarming statistics, the High Court noted that over 660 motorcyclists lost their lives in road accidents across the state in 2024. Check posts were set up at major entry points, including Prakasam Barrage, Ramavarappadu, and Kanakadurga Varadhi. Since January, police have issued nearly 90,000 challans for various violations such as riding without helmets, driving on the wrong side, and lacking valid licences. Officials said 62,128 challans issued in 2025 have already been paid, yielding Rs 2.28 crore in revenue. In comparison, of the 1.33 lakh e-challans issued last year, only 43,622 were cleared, bringing in Rs 1.88 crore. The remaining challans from 2024 remain unpaid.

“There has been a marked improvement in helmet usage,” said traffic police officials, noting the use of enhanced penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act. Enforcement is also being aided by CCTV surveillance and advanced cameras at key traffic signals. “We identify violators using vehicle registration numbers and send notices. In some cases, commuters are fined on the spot,” they added.