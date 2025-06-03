Minister Janardhan Reddy flags off boat marathon, unveils roadmap to boost inland waterways in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Roads & Buildings and Infrastructure and Investments BC Janardhan Reddy on Monday flagged off the ‘Boat Marathon’ at Punnami Ghat, marking the second formation day of the Andhra Pradesh Inland Waterway Authority (APIWA).

Addressing the mediapersons, the Minister said the TDP-led alliance government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to promoting tourism integrated with water transport in the State. He noted that the government is exploring all possible avenues to develop inland waterways by leveraging the extensive coastline and river basins across AP.

“We will enhance the water transport system under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to ensure efficient operations. An action plan is being formulated to attract large-scale investments in this sector, generating employment and livelihood opportunities for the youth,” he said.

Highlighting the low cost of inland water transport compared to road and rail, the Minister said a report on existing routes and the untapped potential of water transport will be submitted to the Chief Minister, following which necessary steps will be taken. He said the government aims to triple the existing water transport routes to spur economic growth. Plans are in place to develop waterways from the upstream of Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada to Amaravati. Inland navigation will be introduced in Krishna and Godavari rivers, and in irrigation canals.

“Increasing exports and imports via waterways will significantly reduce pressure on road and rail networks,” he added. APIWA Chairman Dr Z Siva Prasad, AP Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Nookasani Balaji, AP Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Sathya, and the corporation’s CEO Raghava Rao were present.