Minister Vangalapudi Anitha opens Andhra’s first high-tech police station in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed Satyanarayanapuram police station in Vijayawada, marking a milestone in modern policing infrastructure in the State.

The facility, described as the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, is equipped with facial recognition technology, a command control room, and a gym—all housed under one roof. The event saw the presence of DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajashekhar Babu, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), and Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, among others.

Addressing the media, Anitha lauded the Vijayawada police for embracing advanced technology. “Andhra Pradesh is leading other states in integrating tech at the police station level to curb crime effectively,” she said. She added that future police stations will be developed on par with corporate standards to ensure efficiency and safety.

Highlighting security in urban areas, Anitha noted that the NTR district is under constant surveillance through drones and CCTV networks, with public cooperation aiding crime prevention.

Commenting on the Tenali incident involving a viral video of a police inspector, Anitha criticised YSRCP leaders for politicising the issue. She maintained that police have full freedom to act within the law to uphold order.