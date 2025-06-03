VIMUKTHI urges Andhra Pradesh government to implement pending welfare schemes for sex workers

VIJAYAWADA: Marking International Sex Workers’ Rights Day, VIMUKTHI—the State Federation of Women Survivors of Commercial Sexual Exploitation and Human Trafficking—called on the State government to urgently implement long-pending rehabilitation and welfare measures for over 1.33 lakh sex workers and survivors.

At a State-level meeting held in Vijayawada, VIMUKTHI President Apoorva cited Ministry of Health data stating Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of women engaged in sex work, affecting nearly 2.25 lakh family members. APSACS data from 2022 shows over 40,000 sex workers in the State are above 40 and unable to exit the profession due to lack of alternative livelihoods.

Executive Committee Member Shanti criticised the non-implementation of crucial policies, including G.O.Ms.No.1/2003, once hailed as a pioneering anti-trafficking framework during the tenure of then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. She noted that policies such as G.O.Ms.No.28/2012 (interim relief) and G.O.Ms.No.143/2015 (compensation) have also been ignored.

Between 2016 and 2022, 2,460 survivors were rescued, yet 90% received no support. RTI data revealed only 592 of 2,737 survivors in shelter homes received services. Of the Rs 12 crore allocated for compensation, less than Rs 20 lakh has been used. VIMUKTHI demanded a shift to community-based rehabilitation.