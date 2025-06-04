All set for Machilipatnam Beach festival

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam beach, popularly known as Manginapudi beach, is being decked up for the Masula beach festival. To bring back Bandar’s glory and showcase its profound history and culture to the world, the beach festival is being organized from June 5 to 8, spanning four days.
The Masula beach festival aims to highlight the tourist spots of Krishna district and stress the need for developing tourist places and promoting tourism, which plays a vital role in the State’s GDP and socio-economic growth.
The event is organised with an initial estimation of Rs 8 crore, and the expenditure is likely to increase as many events, sports, and amusements are conducted. This year, around 10-12 lakh visitors are expected to witness the mega beach festival, and arrangements are being made accordingly. Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra has undertaken all the responsibilities of the event to give an amazing and amusing experience to the youth, people of the erstwhile Krishna district, as well as tourists across the two Telugu States.
It should be noted that Manginapudi beach is the nearest beach to visitors and tourists from Hyderabad and the entire Telangana. During vacations, festivals, and weekends, thousands of tourists visit Machilipatnam beach to spend time with families and enjoy the atmosphere, including sunrise, horse and bike riding, and nearby temple visits.
In fact, the Masula beach festival, which was organised previously in 2018, received a huge response from all walks of life. During that time, around 8-10 lakh visitors attended the event. This time, the turnout is expected to be even higher. As part of the four-day festival, kayaking, beach kabaddi, volleyball, and adventurous events like heli-riding, paragliding, parasailing, speed boat, jet ski rides, and kite surfing are scheduled to be organised. National and international players will also participate in this event.
Besides, special amusement events are arranged for children. Moreover, multi-cuisine tastes, culinary dishes, flours, and seasonings from across the country will be made available for foodies at the beach festival. Famous Bandar laddu, badam milk, Bandar halva, and mashala will also be available. Popular gold ornaments (Chilakalapudi imitation jewelry) and Pedana-Machilipatnam kalamkari fabrics will also be made available to the public.
Speaking to TNIE, the Excise Minister said “The event is organised with funds from the government, such as the Tourism and Sports departments and the Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority, as well as sponsors. This year, around 12 lakh people are likely to attend the event. Sports, amusement, culinary, music, dance, and cultural events are being arranged to give a great experience to tourists and visitors.”