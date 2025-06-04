All set for Machilipatnam Beach festival

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam beach, popularly known as Manginapudi beach, is being decked up for the Masula beach festival. To bring back Bandar’s glory and showcase its profound history and culture to the world, the beach festival is being organized from June 5 to 8, spanning four days.

The Masula beach festival aims to highlight the tourist spots of Krishna district and stress the need for developing tourist places and promoting tourism, which plays a vital role in the State’s GDP and socio-economic growth.

The event is organised with an initial estimation of Rs 8 crore, and the expenditure is likely to increase as many events, sports, and amusements are conducted. This year, around 10-12 lakh visitors are expected to witness the mega beach festival, and arrangements are being made accordingly. Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra has undertaken all the responsibilities of the event to give an amazing and amusing experience to the youth, people of the erstwhile Krishna district, as well as tourists across the two Telugu States.

It should be noted that Manginapudi beach is the nearest beach to visitors and tourists from Hyderabad and the entire Telangana. During vacations, festivals, and weekends, thousands of tourists visit Machilipatnam beach to spend time with families and enjoy the atmosphere, including sunrise, horse and bike riding, and nearby temple visits.