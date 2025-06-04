‘Artisans will be made entrepreneurs’

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for BC Welfare S. Savitha on Tuesday said the government aims to transition traditional artisans, craftsmen, and other occupational groups into traders and entrepreneurs. As part of this initiative, modern equipment is being provided under the Adarana Scheme.

The Minister held a review meeting with all Executive Directors (EDs) to assess the progress of the free sewing machine training programme for women. She noted that the government is offering this training to empower women economically and instructed EDs to visit training centres regularly to monitor implementation.

Highlighting the Adarana Scheme, the Minister said the government is committed to providing modern tools, gadgets, and equipment to members of backward classes engaged in traditional occupations.

“This initiative is designed to help artisans evolve into successful businesspeople,” she said.

The Minister also directed EDs to submit a detailed report on modern tools and equipment preferred by artisans to enhance their trade.

BC Welfare Secretary Satya Narayana, Director Mallikarjuna, and other officials were present at the meeting.