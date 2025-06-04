Vijayawada division TDR department gets ISO certification

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division’s Traction Distribution (TRD) Department has been awarded the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification, making it the first division across the national network to achieve this recognition for its entire TRD unit.

The certification, issued by QRO Certifications through Harsha Technologies, Hyderabad, follows a comprehensive audit process assessing service consistency and quality. It covers 22 key TRD locations, including depots, offices, and the central store, acknowledging the department’s high standards in maintaining Overhead Equipment (OHE) and power supply systems crucial for electric locomotive operations.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil lauded the achievement, crediting the Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer and the TRD team for their dedication.

“This certification is not just recognition but a pledge to uphold safety and quality for seamless rail services,” Narendra A Patil said. The achievement reflects the division’s ongoing focus on safety, reliability, and excellence, setting a benchmark within the SCR zone and reinforcing its leadership in modern railway infrastructure.