Andhra HC slams GMRIT for denying exam access to student over attendance

The Hight Court observed that illness is beyond human control and rigid attendance norms cannot be imposed in such cases.
Image used for representational purposes only.Express Illustration
VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday criticised the GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT) for barring a BTech student from writing his fourth-semester exams due to low attendance, despite the student’s medical condition.

The petitioner, BVK Koushik of Madhuranagari, Srikakulam district, is a BTech (AI & Data Science) student at GMRIT. He missed classes due to health issues and submitted valid medical certificates to the college. However, GMRIT denied him permission to appear for the third-semester exams, citing less than 75 per cent attendance.

Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, who heard the petition, objected to the college’s refusal to release Koushik’s third-semester results. The judge termed GMRIT’s 10 per cent attendance relaxation cap “arbitrary and one-sided,” questioning its constitutional validity. The Hight Court observed that illness is beyond human control and rigid attendance norms cannot be imposed in such cases.

“These rules are framed by a private institution and not by a government authority,” the Court noted. The Hight Court directed GMRIT, the State Education Department, the Vice-Chancellor, and Controller of Examinations of JNTU to allow the student to continue and complete his B.Tech course without further hindrance.

