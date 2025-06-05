Andhra health department issues new code of conduct for medical staff transfers

VIJAYAWADA: With the deadline for submitting preferences for optional postings ending Wednesday, the State government issued a new code of conduct for staff transfers in the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department. The guidelines aim to ensure transparency and uniformity in the transfer process.

The new rules were finalised after a two-hour meeting chaired by Special Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu with heads of departments.

The code mandates priority transfers for employees who have completed five years in one post. If preferred postings are unavailable, staff will be counselled for alternatives. Those with 2–5 years at a post will be considered next, and if not transferred, will stay in place.

For couples working in the same location for less than five years, one may be retained if their spouse has shorter service. Contract staff in regular roles will continue for now, and those posts will not be treated as vacant.