MP, MLAs seek rail infrastructure upgradation in Vijayawada segment

VIJAYAWADA: MP Kesineni Shivanath (Chinni), along with MLAs Bonda Umamaheswar Rao and Vasanta Krishna Prasad, held a review meeting with Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil in Vijayawada on Wednesday to address long-pending railway infrastructure issues across Central, West, and Mylavaram constituencies.

During the meeting at the DRM office, the MP submitted detailed letters and photographs documenting problems identified during joint field inspections with the MLAs. He urged the expedited completion of the stalled Road Over Bridge (ROB) works at LC Nos. 7, 8, and 316 in the Central constituency and requested the construction of an underpass or RUB at Vambe Colony–Devi Nagar Katta to enhance safety.

The delegation also demanded a second ROB at Singh Nagar to reduce traffic congestion.

MLAs and TDP State Official Nagul Mira highlighted the urgent need for road development between Meesala Rajeshwar Rao Bridge and the railway station, and widening of the Errakatta Bridge in the West constituency. They also flagged clogged railway drains, warning of possible monsoon hazards.

They welcomed the development of Rayanapadu station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and sought similar modernisation for Kondapalli station in Mylavaram.