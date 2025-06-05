Power outage: NEET candidate gets Andhra HC relief

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has taken a firm stand on ensuring justice for medical aspirants, issuing two key directives—one to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and another to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

In the first case, Battina Srivalli, a student from Nellore, filed a petition stating that a power outage at the Dargamitta NEET examination centre disrupted her test and impacted her performance.

She alleged that due to the lack of proper backup facilities, she lost valuable time. In her plea, she sought either permission to retake the exam or compensation equivalent to the cost of completing her Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree.

Her counsel, Siddadapu Shiva Nagarjuna, argued that inadequate arrangements at the centre violated her right to fair examination.