CRDA promises swift action on land issues in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA) has assured farmers that petitions, particularly those concerning assigned lands in Amaravati, will be resolved promptly.

During a Grievance Day held at the CRDA office in Tullur, Additional Commissioner G. Suryasai Praveen Chand stated that assigned land and returnable plot flooding issues will be addressed as per government directions.

He added that CRDA’s Planning Department will handle complaints related to street flooding.

Out of 23 complaints received, 18 were land-related, with several resolved on the spot. Farmers were urged to attend Grievance Day sessions held every Friday from 10 AM to 1 PM.