Government launches ‘Shining Stars Award’ to honour SSC, Inter toppers

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to promote academic excellence, the State government has introduced the ‘Shining Stars Award’ for the 2024–25 academic year, replacing earlier award schemes.

The initiative aims to recognise high-achieving students from both government and private institutions who excel in the SSC and Intermediate public examinations.

As per a recent government order, SSC students securing 500 out of 600 marks (83.33%) or more will be honoured at the mandal level. For Intermediate, students scoring 830 and above will be recognised at the district level. The scheme also includes special provisions for Children With Special Needs (CWSN).

Each awardee will receive a cash prize of Rs 20,000, a medal, and a certificate. Six SSC students per mandal—across OC, BC, SC, and ST categories—will be selected. In the Intermediate category, 36 students per district will be awarded from various streams, including MPC, BiPC, HEC, CEC/MEC, and Vocational courses, along with CWSN achievers.

Secretary of the School Education Department, Kona Sasidhar, said the awards aim to inspire merit and sustained learning without income-based restrictions. “It’s a celebration of talent and determination,” he noted.

The awards will be distributed on June 9 at district headquarters in events chaired by respective District In-charge Ministers.

The Board of Intermediate Education will fund the programme.