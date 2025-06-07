Unidentified miscreants demolish college building in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Tension gripped Sathavahana Inter and Degree College on Chandra Rajeswara Rao Road in Vijayawada on Friday after unidentified persons arrived with bulldozers and earth movers and demolished the college building and other structures on the premises.

The sudden action comes amid an ongoing land dispute involving the college, which was established in 1971 by Sri Durga Malleswara Educational Society and occupies 5.5 acres reportedly registered under the society’s name. Recently, the issue drew attention after family members of college principal Vankayalapati Srinivas lodged a complaint with Krishna Lanka police, alleging that MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad attempted to abduct Srinivas to forcibly take over the land.

One Boyapati Srinivasa Appa Rao, claiming ownership of the land, had earlier lost a legal battle in a lower court but secured a favourable Supreme Court verdict on June 3. Following this, Appa Rao allegedly took possession of the property and carried out the demolition without informing college staff or local authorities.