Masula Beach Fest abuzz with tourists on Day 3

VIJAYAWADA: The Masula Beach Festival is witnessing an unprecedented influx of tourists and visitors on Saturday, the third day of the event. Visitors in large numbers from across the two Telugu States thronged the Manginapudi beach to have the amazing experience, recreation and spend time with families in a delightful way.

Many visitors were seen having fun with the sea waters, alongside having a taste of delicious multi-cuisine food.

Elders, youth and children were seen enjoying paragliding and helicopter riding. With this huge turnout, around 7 km traffic jam occurred on the way to the beach festival. Thousands of cars, motorcycles and other means of transport vehicles were stuck in traffic. Responding to the situation, Krishna District Superintendent of Police (SP) R Gangadhara Rao swung into action to regulate the traffic.