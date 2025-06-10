Press Academy chief denounces remarks on Amaravati women

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Chairman Alapati Suresh Kumar condemned the derogatory remarks made against Amaravati farmers and women during a recent debate aired on a TV news channel. Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Monday, he alleged that the issue was deliberately brought up to malign Amaravati women and discredit the capital movement, calling it a “planned action.”

Suresh criticised TV anchor Kommineni Srinivas and political analyst Krishnam Raju, who claimed to represent the AP Editors’ Association.

He described their comments as “thoroughly bad journalism” and noted that Kommineni failed to apologise to the aggrieved public, choosing instead to apologise only to his media management. He demanded that the TV channel immediately remove the controversial video from social media as a sign of disowning the content. Kumar also stressed the need for a broader discussion on media ownership by political parties, accusing them of using their platforms to push party agendas rather than public interest.