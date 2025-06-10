Yogandhra draws overwhelming public response in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha announced that the Yogandhra campaign, promoting yoga’s benefits, has drawn an overwhelming public response.

Around 5,000 trainers are currently being prepared to teach yoga asanas to 10 lakh people in the district as part of a state-wide goal to reach two crore individuals by June 21.

On Monday, the district administration, in coordination with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and the AYUSH Department, organised a large rally from Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium to Benz Circle. Over 3,000 people participated in the event, which marked the 20th day of the campaign.

Lakshmisha, along with Joint Collector S Ilakkia and VMC Commissioner Dhyana Chandra, led the rally. Addressing the crowd, the Collector highlighted yoga’s Indian roots and global relevance, stressing the campaign’s goal of making yoga accessible to all age groups.

The event also saw the launch of an anti-drug poster bearing the message ‘Drugs Vaddhu Bro – Say No to Drugs Bro,’ along with the toll-free helpline 1972. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to eradicating drug abuse through sustained community engagement.Vijayawada RDO Kavuri Chaitanya and others were present.