CRDA allots 31 returnable plots to Amaravati farmers

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Tuesday allotted 31 returnable plots to farmers from Penumaka village who had contributed land for the development of the Gannavaram Airport and the Seed Axis Road in Amaravati. The allotment was done through a transparent e-lottery process conducted at the CRDA Commissioner’s Office in Vijayawada.

Of the 31 plots allotted, 23 were residential and eight were commercial. Participating farmers were first given a demonstration of the online lottery system before the live e-lottery commenced. Special Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition), NSVB Vasantharayadu, who coordinated the programme, said that GIS experts and village surveyors were appointed to help farmers understand the geographical location of their allotted plots. He urged the farmers to complete the registration process at the earliest, adding that the registration would be carried out free of cost.