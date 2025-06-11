Floating yoga on Krishna for world record

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada is set to host a world record floating yoga event on June 11, aimed at promoting awareness about the benefits of yoga among the public. The event is being organised by the NTR District administration under the leadership of District Collector G Lakshmisha.

The event will take place on the Krishna River near Haritha Berm Park, where nearly 1,000 participants will perform yoga on 200 water crafts including kayaks, jet skis, punts, sand boats, and regular boats. Collector Lakshmisha, addressing the media on Tuesday, said the event will highlight the significance of practicing yoga and is expected to be registered as a world record by the World Records Union.

The session will be held at sunrise. He appealed to the public to witness and support the event, being organised with the cooperation of departments including Municipal, Revenue, Irrigation, Ayush, Fisheries, Health, Media, and in association with Amaravathi Boating Club, Yoga Academies, and Swimmers’ Associations.