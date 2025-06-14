Metro rail will transform Vijaywada: NTR District Collector Lakshmisha

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Metro Rail project, spanning two corridors and covering a total of 38.40 kilometers with 33 stations, is set to significantly enhance urban mobility in the city, said NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha.

The first phase includes Corridor 1A (Gannavaram to PNBS, 22 km) and Corridor 1B (PNBS to Penamaluru, 11 km), with land acquisition processes underway as per regulations.

Lakshmisha, along with Krishna District Collector DK Balaji, NTR Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, VMC Commissioner Dhyan Chand HM, and APMRCL Deputy CGM P Ranga Rao, reviewed the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) and Metro Rail project at a meeting held at the Collectorate on Friday.

Highlighting Vijayawada’s strategic role as the gateway to the new capital Amaravati, the Collector stressed the importance of aligning transport infrastructure with future population needs. He noted that the CMP formulation is nearing completion and emphasised the importance of stakeholder input from departments such as National Highways, Roads & Buildings, Police, RTC, Airport Authority, and Municipal Corporation.

Krishna Collector DK Balaji assured full cooperation for the Metro project within Krishna district boundaries. Airport Director MLK Reddy and DCP M Krishnamurthy also participated.

During the meeting, Ankush Malhotra from Systra MVA Consulting (India) Pvt. Ltd. presented the draft CMP. He said the final plan will incorporate stakeholder suggestions and address the city’s transport needs for the next 25 to 30 years.

The draft CMP is based on extensive surveys, including traffic and household studies, and considers geographic conditions, transport infrastructure, vehicle registration trends, and road safety. It aims to provide a roadmap for a robust and efficient urban transport system to support the city’s growth.