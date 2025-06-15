Yoga event at Kondapalli Fort to promote wellness

VIJAYAWADA: A special yoga programme was held at the historic Kondapallli Fort on Sunday under the aegis of the NTR District Administration as part of the month-long Yogandhra initiative.

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, Joint Collector Ilakkiya, and APNGOs State President A. Vidya Sagar participated alongside hundreds of employees and locals.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector highlighted yoga’s role in promoting a healthy society and preventing lifestyle disease like BP, diabetes, and hormonal imbalances. He noted that yoga sessions are being conducted at tourist spots across the district, including Berm Par, Gandhi Hill, and Pavitra Sangamam.

Saturday’s event at Kondapalli Fort was aimed at raising awareness on physical and mental wellness through yoga.