133 petitions received at PGRS program in Andhra's Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector DK Balaji on Monday directed officials to thoroughly examine and provide appropriate relief to public grievances. Addressing the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme at the collectorate, he received 133 petitions and insisted on resolving them within the stipulated time.

Expressing displeasure at negligent handling of grievances, the Collector warned officials to act vigilantly.

During the programme, a differently-abled man, K. Subbarao, sought a battery-operated tricycle, prompting the Collector to immediately instruct the concerned department to sanction it.

NTR District Collectorate also conducted a PGRS programme where Collector Lakshmisha received 157 petitions. Authorities assured swift action on each submission. In Vijayawada, VMC Additional Commissioner Dr. D. Chandrasekhar received 14 applications from citizens concerning various civic issues.