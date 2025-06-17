MDMA drug racket busted in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The probe into a methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) drug racket busted by Patamata police has revealed a disturbing nexus involving local college students and interstate suppliers. Police identified at least nine college students in the city who regularly purchased drugs, including ganja and sedatives, from the accused.

Patamata Inspector V Pavan Kishore said the nine students have been sent for medical tests at the Vijayawada Government Hospital. Cases will be registered based on the results. “The gang’s network appears to extend to Delhi. A special team has been formed to pursue further leads and trace the suppliers,” the inspector stated.

The case took a serious turn after police arrested three youths — Tirumalasetti Jeevan Kumar alias Kinnu (29), Bonthu Nithish Kumar alias Babbu (28), and Tulimelli Tarun Prasad (20) — during a vehicle check near Ramavarappadu junction on June 5. Around 33 grams of MDMA were seized from their possession.