Safety awards given to three Vijayawada Division railway employees

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of South Central Railway, presented the ‘Employee of the Month’ Safety Awards to three Vijayawada Division employees for their alertness and swift action in preventing unsafe situations.

The awards were announced during a virtual safety meeting attended by senior officials and Divisional Railway Managers.

The awardees are Sk Nagur Valli, B Narasimham, and U Srinivas Rao. Valli noticed smoke from a stabled coal rake and alerted authorities, leading to a timely response.

Narasimham observed brake binding and smoke in a coach and informed the Station Master, preventing a mishap.

Rao identified a missing torque arm nut on a locomotive and reported it, enabling prompt repairs.

General Manager Jain stressed the importance of continuous inspections and proactive measures. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra Patil congratulated the awardees.