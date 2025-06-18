‘Magic Drain’ pilot project launched in Andhra's NTR

VIJAYAWADA: In an innovative step to tackle sewage-related issues in rural areas, the State government has launched a pilot project featuring a ‘magic drain’ system in Somavaram village of Nandigama mandal, NTR district. The project aims to curb sewage odour, mosquito breeding, and inter-village disputes while improving sanitation and groundwater recharge.

Unlike traditional concrete channel (CC) drainage systems, the new method allows wastewater discharged from households to seep directly into the ground through a specially designed trench.

The system is built to address the lack of proper drainage infrastructure in villages, which often leads to public health problems and conflicts, particularly during the rainy season.

Currently, many villages across the state either lack drains altogether or allow untreated wastewater to flow into village tanks and canals—often used as drinking water sources.

To prevent such issues, the magic drain concept was introduced as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative.

The drain is constructed without side walls, dug to a depth of 60 cm, and filled in three layers with stones and chips.

The base layer consists of 80–100 mm stones, followed by a 40 mm stone layer, and finally topped with smaller chips.

A soak pit of four feet depth is placed every 30 metres to facilitate additional percolation. The width of the drain varies based on available space.