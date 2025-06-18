‘Magic Drain’ pilot project launched in Andhra's NTR

VIJAYAWADA: In an innovative step to tackle sewage-related issues in rural areas, the State government has launched a pilot project featuring a ‘magic drain’ system in Somavaram village of Nandigama mandal, NTR district. The project aims to curb sewage odour, mosquito breeding, and inter-village disputes while improving sanitation and groundwater recharge.
Unlike traditional concrete channel (CC) drainage systems, the new method allows wastewater discharged from households to seep directly into the ground through a specially designed trench.
The system is built to address the lack of proper drainage infrastructure in villages, which often leads to public health problems and conflicts, particularly during the rainy season.
Currently, many villages across the state either lack drains altogether or allow untreated wastewater to flow into village tanks and canals—often used as drinking water sources.
To prevent such issues, the magic drain concept was introduced as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative.
The drain is constructed without side walls, dug to a depth of 60 cm, and filled in three layers with stones and chips.
The base layer consists of 80–100 mm stones, followed by a 40 mm stone layer, and finally topped with smaller chips.
A soak pit of four feet depth is placed every 30 metres to facilitate additional percolation. The width of the drain varies based on available space.
Water from domestic outlets seeps into this layered trench rather than flowing openly, filtering naturally as it seeps underground. This process not only mitigates mosquito breeding and odour but also helps replenish groundwater levels. The system is particularly suited to rural and peri-urban areas where conventional drains are either inadequate or non-existent.
Another key benefit is cost-effectiveness. While constructing 100 metres of a CC drain costs approximately Rs 3,500–Rs 4,000, the magic drain requires only about Rs 1,000 for the same length.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, NTR District Water Management Agency (DWMA)Project Director Ramu said the pilot is being implemented with MGNREGA funds.
“Under the direction of NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, we have so far completed 100 metres of the magic drain at a cost of Rs 90,000. We have been instructed to extend the project in the village,” he said.
He added that if the model proves successful, similar systems would be rolled out in other districts. “We hope this becomes a gamechanger in rural wastewater management,” he noted. Officials say this initiative supports both environmental sustainability and rural development.
By enabling decentralised waste management, the State hopes to reduce the burden on urban systems and promote equitable infrastructure across regions.