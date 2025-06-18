YSRCP leader Chevireddy detained in liquor scam case in Bengaluru

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development in the liquor scam investigation, YSRCP leader and former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was detained at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday by immigration authorities while allegedly attempting to travel to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The SIT team, which is probing the multi-crore liquor scam, had issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Bhaskar Reddy a week ago. Acting on the alert, immigration officials stopped him and alerted the AP police.

SIT officers from Vijayawada rushed to Bengaluru, and sources confirmed that Bhaskar is likely to be arrested and brought to Vijayawada by Wednesday night. He will be produced before a local court following his custody. Meanwhile, SIT has filed a memo in court naming Bhaskar Reddy as Accused 38 (A-38) and his son Chevireddy Mohith Reddy as A-39 in the case. Others listed include close aide Venkatesh Naidu (A-34), Balaji Kumar (A-35), Naveen Krishna (A-36), and Hareesh (A-37).

If arrested, Bhaskar would be the first political figure taken into custody.