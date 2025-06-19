Vijayawada

World Bank, ADB team visits Amaravati to review environmental, social safeguards

The delegation visited key sites such as the RVR Project Site along E6 Trunk Road, Thullur Skill Development Centre, Ananthavaram Nursery, and the River Water Quality Monitoring Station.
APCRDA hosts a high-level delegation from the World Bank and ADB to assess Amaravati growth
VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Wednesday hosted a high-level delegation from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) to assess environmental and social safeguards in Amaravati’s development.

As part of a city-to-city partnership, Toru Hashimoto, International Partnership Specialist from Yokohama, Japan, shared insights on urban development at a knowledge exchange session with APCRDA officials, including Commissioner K Kanna Babu and Additional Commissioners G Surya Sai Praveenchand and Mallarapu Naveen.

The high-level delegation reviewed occupational health and safety measures, livelihood initiatives, tree translocation practices, and water quality systems, exploring ways to adopt international best practices in Amaravati’s urban planning.

