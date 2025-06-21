Andhra Pradesh: VVIT awards degrees, honours toppers with medals

VIJAYAWADA: Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) awarded degrees to 1,195 graduates of the Class of 2025 at its grand graduation ceremony. The institution honoured eleven top-performing students with gold medals and certificates of appreciation for academic excellence.

VVIT presented the prestigious Vasireddy Venkatadri Gold Medal to the college topper, Paruchuri Bindu Renuka, for her outstanding performance during the academic year 2021–2025. Many students wore traditional attire, reflecting Indian cultural pride.

Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Council Chairman Prof K Madhumurthy, who attended as the chief guest, urged graduates to embrace entrepreneurship and contribute to the state’s Vision 2047.

“A degree signifies both knowledge and the sacrifices of families,” he said. VVIT Chancellor Vasireddy Vidyasagar encouraged students to serve society and stay connected to their roots. Vice Chancellor Kodali Rambabu highlighted the institution’s journey from its establishment in 2007 to achieving university status in 2025.