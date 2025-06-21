NTR district administration bags world record for organising ‘Floating Yoga on Water Crafts’ event in Krishna River

VIJAYAWADA: In a proud moment for Andhra Pradesh, the NTR District Administration has been honoured with a World Record Certificate for successfully organising the unique ‘Floating Yoga on Water Crafts’ event at Berm Park in the Krishna River. The event, held on June 11, saw over 1,000 participants performing the Common Yoga Protocol on 201 watercrafts, including boats, kayaks, and yachts.

Recognising the scale and uniqueness of the event, the World Record Union presented the official certificate to District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha at a programme held in Vijayawada on Friday. The award was handed over by World Record Union representative Alisha Reynolds, in the presence of 20-Point Programme Chairman Lanka Dinakar, Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya, and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Reynolds said yoga is a divine gift from India to the world, promoting complete physical and mental well-being. “Yoga is not just a set of postures but a holistic way to attain mental peace and spiritual growth. It is the greatest miracle India has given to global health,” she said. She also praised India’s efforts to integrate yoga into everyday life and urged the public to practice yoga regularly.