KVK teams reach over 15,000 farmers under VKSA program

VIJAYAWADA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Ghantasala, reached 15,057 farmers across 155 villages in Krishna district through the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA), promoting the adoption of advanced agricultural and allied technologies.

KVK conducted the campaign under the guidance of Programme Coordinator Dr D Sudha Rani. A total of 45 teams visited remote villages to educate farmers on scientific practices to improve agricultural productivity.

The teams explained season- and crop-specific management practices, soil fertility techniques using liquid biofertilisers and organic manures, and the importance of soil sampling and test-based fertiliser application.

They also warned farmers about the harmful effects of excessive pesticide use and crop residue mismanagement. In addition, the teams created awareness about backyard poultry farming, livestock vaccination schedules, and proper care and maintenance of cattle.