AP awards Rs 62.4 crore legacy waste clearance project to Blue Planet; targets garbage-free state by 2025

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant push toward a garbage-free Andhra, the Swachh Andhra Corporation, in coordination with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, has awarded legacy waste remediation contracts worth Rs 62.4 crore to Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The work will be executed by its subsidiary, Zigma Global Environ Solutions, under the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban (SBM-U) 2.0.

The initiative targets the removal of over 9.2 lakh metric tons of legacy waste across major urban areas including Chittoor, Tirupati, Anantapur, Gudur, and two large dumpsites under Nellore and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporations. The six-month project involves bio-remediation, bio-mining, and land reclamation, adhering to Central Pollution Control Board guidelines and the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Officials said the project will unlock valuable urban land, enhance air and groundwater quality, and reduce carbon emissions. It is also expected to create significant employment for semi-skilled and unskilled workers, contributing to local economic development.

“This is a crucial step in our goal to make the state free of legacy waste by October 2, 2025,” said a Swachh Andhra Corporation official.

Prashant Singh, CEO of Blue Planet, stated, “Sustainability begins with action. This project goes beyond waste removal—it’s about restoring land, uplifting communities, and advancing a circular economy.”

Zigma Global Director Ilangovan Thangavelu Kugalur added that the initiative aligns with India’s broader vision of environmental restoration and community empowerment.