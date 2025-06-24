AP government aims for 20 lakh jobs in five years through MSME, youth training drive

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh coalition government is ramping up efforts to generate large-scale employment through integrated skill development initiatives targeting unemployed youngsters.

In a press conference at the State Secretariat, 20-Point Program Chairman Lanka Dinakar, MSME Chairman Shiva Shankar, and CEDAP Chairman Deepak Reddy outlined a comprehensive plan to link training with job creation across key sectors.

Dinakar stated that the government had attracted `9.3 lakh crore in investments within its first year, aiming to create 20 lakh jobs over the next five years.

He stressed the promotion of MSMEs and small industries under the new mantra of “Speed of Business,” replacing the older “Ease of Doing Business.”

Improved inter-departmental coordination will address legacy communication issues.

With over 8 lakh MSMEs in the state contributing nearly 30% to India’s GDP, their revival is central to the Swarnandhra 2047 vision.

Shiva Shankar proposed the establishment of MSME parks and called for appointing an Additional Commissioner to restructure the sector. Deepak Reddy announced plans to train 60,000 youth this year and expand training centres from 103 to up to 250 next year. Central schemes like PM Vishwakarma will also be aligned to support entrepreneurship, especially in backward districts.