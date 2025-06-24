Krishna District Chief Justice urges youth to shun drugs; warns of life-threatening consequences

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Chief Justice Gopi on Monday urged youth to stay away from drugs such as ganja, warning that addiction could destroy their future. He was addressing a mega rally organised as part of the week-long International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observance in Machilipatnam.

The rally, which began at the District Court complex and concluded at the bus stand, also featured a human chain and anti-drug slogans to raise public awareness. Senior Civil Judge KV Ramakrishnayya, Machilipatnam Bar Association President Pothuraju, advocates, and students took part.

He expressed concern over youth falling into the trap of anti-social elements and urged parents to be vigilant. He stressed the role of parents in monitoring behavioural changes and guiding children with care.

He said addiction is often a root cause of crimes and advised that kids showing suspicious behaviour should be approached compassionately and taken for counselling if needed. He said national, State, and district legal services authorities, along with voluntary organisations, are working to combat drug abuse. He encouraged citizens to report drug activity to the toll-free helpline 1972.