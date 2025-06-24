Release results, prioritise future of students, Andhra Pradesh HC directs ANU

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) to release the 6th semester results for the 2022–25 batch, asserting that students should not suffer due to colleges’ failure to clear affiliation and other dues.

The court was hearing petitions from private colleges, including Mahatma Gandhi College (Guntur) and Kari Narayana Degree College (Prakasam), which challenged ANU’s decision to withhold results over unpaid fees.

Expressing concern, the court said delaying results could jeopardise students’ academic progress and career opportunities. It allowed the university to take strict action against defaulting colleges but insisted on exploring alternative methods for dues recovery without penalising students.

The university registrar was directed to submit a report at the next hearing on June 26.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas informed the court that ANU had issued notices to 215 colleges, with most complying. He added that releasing results for unaffiliated colleges could affect the validity of degrees. The colleges’ counsel cited delays in government reimbursements, which Srinivas disputed.