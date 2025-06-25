Big boost to infrastructure in Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Sivanath

VIJAYAWADA: Marking the completion of his first year in office, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Tuesday released a report titled First Step in Good Governance and outlined a string of infrastructure initiatives he says will reshape both the city and the wider NTR district.

Addressing journalists at Gurunanak Colony, Sivanath said the long-pending redevelopment of Vijayawada railway station will finally advance, with tenders for the Rs 850-crore project to be floated within a fortnight. Detailed project reports (DPRs) are also in preparation for eight rail overbridges (ROBs) at Gundala, Madhuranagar, Old Rajarajeswaripeta, Rayanapadu, Kondapalli and three other locations to ease chronic traffic snarls.

The 72-page booklet catalogues 105 interventions—from school and clinic upgrades to riverfront beautification—and sets targets for the coming year for public review online.