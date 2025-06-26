Excise sleuths bust three illegal liquor networks, 1,247 fake bottles seized in VIjayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh excise officials, under the guidance of Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena and supervision of Commissioner Nishant Kumar and Enforcement Director Rahuldev Sharma, have dismantled three illegal liquor manufacturing and distribution networks in West Godavari, Konaseema and Anakapalle districts.

The operations led to the seizure of significant quantities of spirit, spurious liquor, raw materials and equipment, along with the arrest of multiple key operatives and suppliers.

Prohibition and Excise officials from Amalapuram and Kakinada, with a coordinated strategy, raided a large-scale spurious liquor production facility in Komaragiripatnam village of Allavaram mandal. Seized items included 1,065 litres of spirit, 125 PET bottles labelled ‘AC Black’, sealing machinery, fake caps, labels and caramel used for manufacturing. Eight individuals, including Neredumilli Subrahmanyam and Chavvakula Premkumar, also known as Babloo, were arrested.

Building on leads from the Konaseema raid, officials raided another illegal unit within the Palakollu P&E station limits of West Godavari district. This facility was involved in manufacturing and bottling spurious liquor, with significant quantities of rectified spirit, glycerine, caramel, and artificial flavouring agents seized.

Key accused Puli Roshani Sheetal and Borra Satya Apparao were arrested.

In a separate operation, excise officials uncovered a spurious liquor distribution network operating from two locations in Payakaraopeta of Anakapalle district: a coconut farm near Srirampuram-Kesavaram Road and a godown owned by Vijayalaxmi Traders in Chebrolu. The seizure included 1,247 counterfeit bottles, motorcycles and cellphones.

Four individuals, including Raparthi Apparao and Ganasala Sesharao, were taken into custody.