Drug peddlers will face action, warns NTR District Collector

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha and Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhar Babu on Thursday issued a stern warning to drug peddlers and users, stating that strict action would be taken against anyone found selling or consuming narcotics in the district.

“The law is strict and no one will be spared,” they said, while addressing participants of a mega walkathon organised from Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The event, organised by the NTR District Police Department, aimed to raise awareness about the drug menace and promote a drug-free district, state, and country. Thousands of students, officials from various departments, and members of NGOs took part in the walkathon.

Lakshmisha declared that NTR district stands united in the fight against drugs. “Drugs will destroy the individual, the family, and eventually harm the entire society,” he said. He added, “We are appointing Eagle Clubs and campus ambassadors for this initiative.”

Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu said, “The government is taking an iron-fist approach against drugs and is implementing the NDPS Act. We have already booked five individuals under this Act.”