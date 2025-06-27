Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath plans DWCRA Bazaar for SHG women

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, also known as Chinni, on Thursday said he would work towards establishing DWCRA Bazaars within the city limits to provide marketing platforms for products manufactured by Self-Help Group (SHG) women.

He made the announcement during a special meeting with officials from the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) at his office in Vijayawada.

The MP said the government is formulating dedicated plans to promote entrepreneurship among youth and women. He added that he is also personally committed to public welfare through initiatives under his Kesineni Foundation.

“There are around 14,000 SHG groups in Vijayawada. We will provide them training through Common Facility Centres to strengthen their economic activities,” he said.