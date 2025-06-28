Ayesha murder case: Parents’ wait for CBI report continues

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court asked the parents of Ayesha Meera to approach the appropriate court to obtain the CBI’s final report in their daughter’s murder case. The hearing was adjourned to July 4 after noting the absence of a counter from the CBI in response to the parents’ supplementary petition.

Ayesha Meera, a B.Pharma student, was murdered on December 27, 2007, in a private hostel in Ibrahimpatnam, Vijayawada. Initially, police named Pidatala Satyam Babu as the accused, and subsequently a sessions court sentenced him to life imprisonment and ten years for rape in September 2010. However, in March 2017, the High Court acquitted him.

Following their petition, the court handed the investigation over to the CBI in November 2018. The parents’ counsel asserted their right to access the report. CBI counsel PSP Suresh Kumar maintained that a counter had been filed.