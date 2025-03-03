Andhra Pradesh police brings down Ganja acreage from 11,000 to 100

VIJAYAWADA: In a major crackdown on illegal drug cultivation, Andhra Pradesh police have successfully reduced ganja farming from over 11,000 acres to less than 100 acres across nine mandals of Alluri Seetharamaraju district. The initiative, aimed at eradicating the ganja menace, was carried out through sustained efforts involving multiple government departments, advanced surveillance, and farmer awareness programmes.

The large-scale reduction was not an overnight achievement but the result of coordinated efforts by the police, health and medical department, revenue, agriculture, and the Integrated Tribal Development Corporation (ITDC). Awareness campaigns highlighted the stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, prompting many farmers and tribal communities to voluntarily destroy their ganja crops, fearing legal repercussions.

Elite Anti-Narcotic Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) chief Ake Ravi Krishna emphasised the role of awareness programs in changing farmers’ mindsets. “Through various initiatives, we encouraged them to adopt alternative cash crops that offer economic benefits. This played a crucial role in reducing ganja cultivation in agency areas,” he told TNIE.

During the harvest season, officials conducted multiple meetings with tribal farmers, promoting 23 alternative crops and distributing seeds. Law enforcement used drones, satellite imaging, and cordon-and-search operations to locate and destroy illegal plantations. Authorities identified 360 families in Paderu agency as habitual ganja cultivators and educated them on the legal consequences. Regular meetings between police, revenue officials, and district administration ensured that government welfare schemes reached these families, offering them viable livelihood options. Ravi recalled a notable instance where farmers in Prathapadu and G Madugula voluntarily destroyed their illegal crops after police surveillance using drones. “The use of advanced technology has created a strong deterrent. Our goal is to curb ganja cultivation in AP,” he said.