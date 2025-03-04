Andhra Pradesh government launches online system for instant building permit approvals

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to launch new software enabling a self-certification system for building permits, allowing approvals for structures up to 18 metres (five floors) without direct intervention from town planning officials. This initiative aims to eliminate bureaucratic delays, accelerate approvals, and ensure compliance with building regulations.

Registered engineers, architects, or Licensed Technical Persons (LTPs) can submit self-certification affidavits online via the APDPMS portal in the presence of property owners. If all required documents are correctly uploaded, approvals will be granted automatically, allowing applicants to commence construction immediately after paying the prescribed fee to municipal bodies.

MAUD Minister P Narayana first announced this policy during a municipal commissioners’ conference in December 2024, highlighting that delays in town planning approvals had stalled numerous construction projects. To address this, the government issued a GO in February 2025, formalising the self-certification process. However, technical issues delayed its implementation until now.