Rayanapadu station in Vijayawada division undergoes revamp

VIJAYAWADA: Rayanapadu (RYP) RRayanapadu (RYP) Railway Station in the Vijayawada Division is undergoing a significant transformation under the “Amrit Bharat Station Scheme” (ABSS), with an investment of Rs 12.13 crore.

This ‘National Security Guard-5’ category station, featuring three platforms, is one of 53 stations in Andhra Pradesh managed by South Central Railway (SCR) being redeveloped to provide modern passenger amenities and spur regional growth.

Located just 9 km from Vijayawada Junction on the bustling Grand Trunk Route (Chennai–Balharshah–Nagpur– New Delhi), Rayanapadu serves as a critical bypass station for Vijayawada. It accommodates 20 train stoppages and is a key transit point for routes from Nagpur and Secunderabad (via Warangal) to Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata.

Known for its serene surroundings and proximity to historical and religious sites, the station is being upgraded to enhance passenger experience and infrastructure. Approximately 58% of the work is complete, including platform surfacing, shelters, a waiting hall, modular toilets, façade enhancements, circulating area improvements, and lift installations.

The project is on track for completion by the end of 2025. This redevelopment is part of a broader transformation of Indian Railways, with 53 stations across Andhra Pradesh being modernised under ABSS at a total cost of Rs 2,611 crore.

The initiative, aimed at delivering world-class facilities and turning stations into regional growth centres, gained momentum when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stones for these projects in August 2023 and February 2024.

Major stations like Tirupati and Nellore are also seeing rapid progress in their upgrades, reflecting the scheme’s ambitious scope. Rayanapadu’s strategic importance as a bypass station, coupled with its ongoing facelift, underscores Indian Railways’ commitment to enhancing connectivity and passenger comfort while fostering development in the south coast region.