Rs 2 crore saree scam: Probe team visits Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA: An inquiry committee led by Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Monday to investigate alleged irregularities in saree tenders and sales.

The team, comprising deputy commissioners KB Srinivasa Rao and Ch. Venkatesh, and superintendent KLN Setty, reviewed temple records and discussed saree offerings, tenders, and sales.

The allegations, dating back to 2021, involve junior assistant Subramanyam, accused of misappropriating Rs 2 crore from saree sales. Then temple Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu ordered a probe, suspending Subramanyam and appointing Additional Executive Officer Sudharani as inquiry officer.

She conducted an investigation and submitted a report to successor D Bramarambha, but no action was taken, allegedly due to political pressure from former Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas Rao.

During 2018-19, the temple earned a record Rs 8 crore from saree sales, but bills for Rs 2 crore remain unaccounted for.

The inquiry committee will revisit the temple on March 11 and has directed officials to prepare ledger files on saree auctions and sales.