Vijayawada artist Pamarthi Shivanagarao sets Guinness record for world's smallest vacuum cleaner

VIJAYAWADA: Renowned artist and Guinness record holder Dr Pamarthi Shivanagarao from Vijayawada has achieved his third Guinness World Record by creating the world’s smallest functional vacuum cleaner.

The Guinness organisation confirmed his record on February 17, 2025, and officially informed him on Monday.

Pamarthi Shivanagarao began constructing the device on April 16, 2024, at 2.50 pm, completing it in just 16 minutes.

The functional vacuum cleaner, measuring 0.552 cm in height and 1.44 cm in width, operates on a watt battery and effectively picks up small particles.

His achievement is now featured on the Guinness World Records website.