Vijayawada MPDO trainees inspect MGNREGS projects, assess rural development impact

VIJAYAWADA: As part of their six-month training programme, Direct Recruitment Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) conducted site visits to various projects implemented under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Nunna and Pathapadu.

The visits were led by Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (PR & RD) Joint Commissioner J Sunitha and NTR District Water and Management Agency (DWAMA) Project Director A Ramu. The MPDOs first attended an administrative training session at the Commissioner of PR & RD office in Tadepalli before proceeding to the field visits.

During the inspection, the team assessed farm ponds and ring trenches in mango gardens, both designed to improve groundwater levels and aid conservation. They also examined canal plantations, drinking water tanks, recharge pits, and other infrastructure supporting rural development. The MPDOs interacted with MGNREGS labourers to understand the impact of these initiatives on their livelihoods.

PR & RD Joint Commissioner J Sunitha highlighted that the State government, under CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan, is committed to strengthening the Upadhi scheme.

She also stated that efforts are underway to secure additional funds from the Union government for the 2025-26 financial year to implement more projects, particularly those that benefit farmers and improve rural employment opportunities.