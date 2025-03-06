PAAP raises concern over errors in AP Intermediate English exam paper

VIJAYAWADA: The Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh (PAAP) has expressed concern over printing errors in the Intermediate Second Year English exam paper, which led to confusion among students in multiple centres.

The association has written to HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, urging immediate corrective action.

PAAP State President Narahari Sikharam told TNIE that two five-mark questions, 8 and 13, were misprinted, making it difficult for students to understand them.

The issue came to light 25 minutes into the exam, after which invigilators either dictated or wrote the missing questions on the board, disrupting students’ focus.

The association has demanded that the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) conduct an inquiry and hold accountable those responsible for the errors in paper preparation.

They also called for extra marks to be awarded for the faulty questions instead of extending the exam duration, arguing that students should not suffer due to mistakes made by examination authorities.