AI-driven governance: Andhra Pradesh government inks pact with Wadhwani Foundation

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has taken a major step toward AI-driven governance by partnering with the Wadhwani Foundation (WF).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Katamneni Bhaskar, Secretary of Information Technology, Electronics & Communication (ITE&C) Department, and Prakash Kumar, CEO of Wadhwani Centre for Government Digital Transformation (WGDT), to integrate emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Generative AI, and Drones into governance.

The deal aims to enhance service delivery, optimise government schemes, and support evidence-based policymaking. AI-driven solutions will be embedded into government applications to improve efficiency, transparency, and citizen engagement. Additionally, AI-based data analysis will refine policies and streamline existing programmes.

A key aspect of the initiative is capacity building among government employees. To equip officials with AI expertise, the state will launch an AI Bootcamp under WGDT’s ‘AI Champions’ and ‘AI Enablers’ programmes. AI-enabled online resources will also be provided to enhance digital literacy and continuous learning.

The partnership is a pro-bono effort, with GoAP and WF jointly contributing resources and expertise to ensure effective AI adoption. “AP is committed to leveraging AI for better governance and public service efficiency,” said Katamneni Bhaskar.